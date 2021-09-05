Lukaku scores in 100th international, Belgium beats Czechs

ap-national-sports

BRUSSELS (AP) — Romelu Lukaku has celebrated his 100th international with a goal as Belgium opened up a six-point lead after a 3-0 win against the Czech Republic in World Cup qualifying. Gareth Bale earlier scored a hat trick including two penalties and a last-minute winner as Wales beat Belarus 3-2 in Europe’s Group E. Lukaku scored in the eighth minute at King Baudouin Stadium. It was his 67th goal for the national team. Eden Hazard doubled the lead shortly before halftime and Alexis Saelemaekers put the result beyond doubt with a goal in the 65th. After going nearly two years without an international goal, Bale extended his record Wales goals tally to 36 in 98 games.