NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Midfielder Weston McKennie did not dress for a World Cup qualifier against Canada after violating team COVID-19 rules. McKennie, who plays for Juventus, had started Thursday night’s opening 0-0 draw at El Salvador and is among the top American players. McKennie says in a statement: “I am sorry for my actions. I will be cheering hard for the boys tonight and hope to be back with the team soon.”