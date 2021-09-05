Tim Wilkerson takes Funny Car win at NHRA U.S. Nationals

ap-national-sports

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Tim Wilkerson won the NHRA U.S. Nationals on Sunday at Lucas Oil Raceway, taking the biggest race of the season for his first Funny Car victory since 2016. Wilkerson beat Ron Capps in the final with a 3.912-second run at 320.36 mph in a Ford Mustang. Wilkerson won for the 21st time in his career. Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel, Erica Enders in Pro Stock and Eddie Krawiec in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Torrence, the points leader and three-time defending series champ, won for the eighth time this season and 48th overall. He beat Brittany Force with a 3.749 at 324.44.