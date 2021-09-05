Yankees place RHP Loaisiga on IL with strained rotator cuff

ap-national-sports

By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have placed reliever Jonathan Loaisiga on the 10-day injured list because of a strained right rotator cuff. Manager Aaron Boone says Loaisiga experienced some pain Saturday morning after he surrendered a game-tying homer to Jorge Mateo in the seventh inning of Friday night’s 4-3 victory over Baltimore. An MRI showed the strain and Loaisiga was given a cortisone injection. Boone said Loaisiga will not throw for 10 days, and he is hoping the hard-throwing right-hander can return this season.