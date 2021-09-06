Guerrero Jr, Semien power surging Jays past Yanks 8-0

ap-national-sports

By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 40th homer, Marcus Semien went deep twice and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 8-0 for their fifth straight win. Hyun Jin Ryu pitched six effective innings as the Blue Jays won for the eighth time in nine games. Toronto also improved to 5-2 in the Bronx this year. Guerrero hit his 40th homer on Jameson Taillon’s 13th pitch. The slugger and his Hall of Fame father joined Cecil and Prince Fielder as the second father-son duo to hit 40 homers. Guerrero finished with three hits, extending his hitting streak to a career-high 14 games.