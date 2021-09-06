McKennie sent back to Italy after violating US team rules

ap-national-sports

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Midfielder Weston McKennie is being sent back to Italy and will miss his second straight World Cup qualifier after breaking U.S. team COVID-19 protocols. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter made the announcement a day after the U.S. and Canada played a 1-1 draw. McKennie, among the leaders on the U.S. team, started last Thursday’s opening 0-0 draw at El Salvador. He was not on allowed to be on Sunday’s game-day roster. With pressure mounting, the 10th-ranked U.S. plays at No. 63 Honduras on Wednesday night.