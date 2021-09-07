Belgian police to investigate possible basketball fraud case

ap-national-sports

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Belgian basketball federation has asked the country’s federal police to investigate a possible fraud case related to the organization of 3×3 tournaments in the runup to the Tokyo Olympics. Basketball Belgium says in a statement on Tuesday that it contacted a police unit specialized in sports fraud to conduct a “deep investigation.” The federation says a disciplinary inquiry is being carried out by Basketball Flanders in addition to a criminal complaint. De Standaard newspaper reported last month that fake 3×3 basketball tournaments were set up in Belgium from August to October 2019 in a bid to allow the Belgium team to collect the necessary points to be able to take part in qualifying for the Olympic Games. Belgium finished fourth in Tokyo.