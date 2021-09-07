Gonzaga coach Mark Few cited for DUI in Idaho

ap-national-sports

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few has been cited for driving under the influence. Few was stopped Monday evening by Coeur d’Alene police after someone reported that he was driving erratically and speeding. A police report stated that Few exhibited “several signs of intoxication” and that he refused to complete field sobriety tests. The report says Few provided breath samples of .119 and .120, which is above the legal limit of .08. Gonzaga says it is aware of the report about Few but will refrain from further comment at this time.