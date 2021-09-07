Indians manager Terry Francona resting after toe surgery

ap-national-sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Indians manger Terry Francona is resting comfortably after undergoing toe surgery, his second operation since stepping aside for the season in July. Francona, who had hip replacement surgery in August, had the procedure Tuesday at the Cleveland Clinic. The surgery was to fix his left big toe, which became infected during the offseason. The 62-year-old hobbled around in a walking boot for months before deciding to leave the team to address his medical issues. Francona will need months to recover from the toe surgery. Francona is under contract through the 2022 season.