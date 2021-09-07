Portugal overcomes Ronaldo’s absence, beats Azerbaijan 3-0

ap-national-sports

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Portugal has overcome the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo to comfortably defeat Azerbaijan 3-0 and take the lead in its World Cup qualifying group. Bernardo Silva, André Silva and Diogo Jota scored a goal each for visiting Portugal. The Portuguese moved three points ahead of Serbia in Group A. The Serbians can return to the top when they visit Ireland later Tuesday. Ronaldo was serving a suspension for accumulation of yellow cards. He was released from the squad after netting his 110th and 111th goals in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Ireland last week to become the men’s all-time top scorer in international soccer.