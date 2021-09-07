Snell loses gem in 7th, Padres fall 4-0 to Adell, Angels

ap-national-sports

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell made another bid at a gem and this one didn’t end so well when Jo Adell hit a two-run single with two outs in the seventh inning to help the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-0 victory. Snell took a perfect game into the seventh inning before walking two batters and allowing Adell’s liner to left on his 96th pitch. Adell finished with three RBIs. Snell was trying for the majors’ ninth no-hitter this year, which would’ve topped the record of eight set in 1884, the first season overhand pitching was permitted.