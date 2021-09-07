Terrapins now need to build on momentum from big early win

ap-national-sports

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland earned another nice victory early in the season, beating West Virginia in last week’s opener. Now the Terrapins need to show they can build on it. The Terps opened the season with wins over Texas in 2017 and 2018, but they finished with a losing record both times. In 2019, Maryland routed a nationally ranked Syracuse team 63-20 in the second game of the season, then won only one more time that year. The Terrapins host Howard this Saturday night.