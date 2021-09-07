West Virginia looks to fix mistakes after fading at Maryland

ap-national-sports

By JOHN RABY

AP Sports Writer

West Virginia’s Neal Brown went into the season opener with cautious optimism and returned home with a mess. Now he needs to figure out why things went totally wrong for the Mountaineers in the second half of a 30-24 loss at Maryland on Saturday. The Mountaineers scored three touchdowns on their first four possessions, then fell flat the rest of the game. Quickly forgotten was Leddie Brown’s three-touchdown effort in the first half and Winston Wright’s school-record 217 yards in kickoff returns. Quarterback Jarret Doege saw some of the same struggles from the end of last season. West Virginia plays its home opener Saturday against Long Island.