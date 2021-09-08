Nice docked points following fan violence against Marseille

ap-national-sports

PARIS (AP) — French club Nice has been handed a two-point penalty, with one suspended, following fan violence last month during a game against Marseille. The game had been abandoned with 15 minutes left after home fans threw projectiles and invaded the field. The French league’s disciplinary commission says the game will be replayed at a neutral site and without fans. Following the violent incidents, Nice had to play its next home match without supporters. The league says the Riviera club will have to play two extra games behind closed doors, including the replay against Marseille.