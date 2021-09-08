No. 11 Penn State to lean on defense as offense develops

ap-national-sports

By TRAVIS JOHNSON

Associated Press

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State coach James Franklin says the 11th-ranked Nittany Lions played championship-caliber defense in their season-opening win over Wisconsin. If the defense can keep up that level of play, it will help an offense that is still developing. No FBS defense spent more time on the field in the opening week than Penn State did against the Badgers. Penn State has its home opener this weekend against Ball State.