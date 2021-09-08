Seeking RB help, Ravens sign Le’Veon Bell to practice squad

ap-national-sports

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed Le’Veon Bell to their practice squad, adding another backfield option in the aftermath of J.K. Dobbins’ season-ending injury. Bell was cut early last season by the New York Jets, then rushed for 328 yards in 11 games with Kansas City. He did not play in the Super Bowl for the Chiefs. Bell rushed for more than 1,000 yards three times in five seasons for Pittsburgh. He then sat out the whole 2018 season in a contract dispute. He signed with the Jets and rushed for 789 yards in 2019. The Ravens announced the 29-year-old Bell’s addition Wednesday, and also announced the signing of running back Trenton Cannon.