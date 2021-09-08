Washington’s Curtis Samuel misses practice with groin injury

ap-national-sports

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington wide receiver Curtis Samuel did not practice because of a groin injury that has bothered him for months. The setback puts Samuel’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers in doubt. Samuel was already a major question mark because the coaching staff was easing him back in with limited practice snaps. The 30-year-old missed all of camp because of the groin injury and time on the NFL’s COVID-19 list. Washington signed Samuel to a three-year contract worth $34.5 million in the hopes that he’d add a dynamic element to an offense that struggled last season.