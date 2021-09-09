AP source: Steelers, Watt agree to lucrative extension

ap-national-sports

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have made outside linebacker T.J. Watt the highest-paid defensive player in the league. A person with knowledge of the agreement tells The Associated Press that Watt has signed a four-year extension worth $112 million. Watt was set to enter the final season of the rookie deal he signed in 2017. The 26-year-old has become one of the best pass rushers in the league. His 49 1/2 sacks over his first four seasons ranks sixth all time by a player over that span.