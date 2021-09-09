College teammates Tagovailoa, Jones ready for 1st NFL clash

ap-national-sports

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Mac Jones spent most of his college career at Alabama watching from the sideline. He was first behind Jalen Hurts and then Tua Tagovailoa. Jones was the first quarterback selected in the first round during Bill Belichick’s 21-year tenure in New England. He is set to become the first rookie quarterback to start the opener for the Patriots since Drew Bledsoe in 1993. The matchup of former Crimson Tide QBs will also provide the first true look at how well both teams did in revamping their rosters this offseason as they look to dethrone the Bills atop the AFC East.