By The Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens will open the season at the Las Vegas Raiders in search of their sixth straight season-opening win. The Ravens have outscored opponents 177-26 in those games. The Raiders will be playing their first regular-season game in front of fans since moving to Las Vegas from Oakland. Allegiant Stadium had no fans last year when the Raiders went 2-6 at home in their debut season in Las Vegas.