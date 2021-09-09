Week 2 Preview: Iowa-ISU not just for state bragging rights

ap-national-sports

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

The state of Iowa is college football central this week with the Big Ten’s Iowa coming into the Cy-Hawk game in Ames ranked No. 10 and the Big 12′s Iowa State at No. 9. Never before have the teams met when both were ranked. The Big Ten and Pac-12 are matched up in two games. The big one is in Columbus where No. 3 Ohio State hosts No. 12 Oregon in the only other Top 25 matchup. Washington is at Michigan in a game that lost some luster after the Huskies dropped their opener to FCS member Montana.