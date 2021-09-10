Barrero, Reds score two in ninth, beat Cardinals 4-2

ap-national-sports

By JEFF MELNICK

Assoicated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jose Barrero made the most of an unexpected start by doubling in the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning, leading the Cincinnati Reds over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2. The 23-year-old Barrero had two hits after he was recalled from Triple-A Louisville earlier in the day to fill in for infielder Kyle Farmer, who was placed on the paternity list. Barrero was hitting .167 over 14 big league games prior to Friday. Both teams are vying for the second wild-card spot. The Reds entered trailing the Padres by a game for the second spot, and the Cardinals began the night three games behind San Diego.