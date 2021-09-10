CBS, Nickelodeon will team up again for NFL playoff game

ap-national-sports

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS Sports will once again team up with Nickelodeon to do a kids-focused broadcast during the first weekend of the NFL playoffs. The game will air Jan. 16 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Last season’s broadcast of the New Orleans Saints’ 21-9 victory over the Chicago Bears was the most-watched game of wild-card weekend, averaging 30.65 million viewers on CBS and Nickelodeon. Nickelodeon averaged 2.06 million viewers during the game, which was the network’s most-viewed program in four years.