Chiefs’ Mathieu remains in COVID-19 protocol ahead of opener

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tyrann Mathieu remains in the COVID-19 protocol and the Kansas City Chiefs remain uncertain whether their All-Pro safety will be cleared in time for their season opener against the Cleveland Browns. The Chiefs essentially are preparing two defensive game plans depending on whether Mathieu, who is fully vaccinated, returns the two negative tests 24 hours apart that are required for him to take the field on Sunday. Mathieu tested positive Sept. 1, giving the Chiefs plenty of time to work other players into the mix. Juan Thornhill is likely the first in line next to Daniel Sorensen in base defense, but the Chiefs also have Armani Watts available on the back end.