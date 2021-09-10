Clowney back at practice, set for Browns’ debut against KC

ap-national-sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney returned to practice after missing two days with an illness and is expected to play in Sunday’s opener at Kansas City. Clowney signed a one-year, $8 million free agent contract with Cleveland in the offseason to be paired with All-Pro Myles Garrett. He was not with the team earlier this week due to an unspecified illness. Coach Kevin Stefanski said the absence was not COVID-19 related. Clowney went through pre-practice stretching and individual drills during the portion of the workout open to media members.