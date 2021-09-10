Panthers’ Brady believes McCaffrey can return to top form

ap-national-sports

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers were among the worst teams in the NFL in most offensive categories last season. They’re hoping a healthy Christian McCaffrey changes all that. McCaffrey combined for 2,392 yards and 19 touchdowns during his All-Pro 2019 season, but missed 13 games season last season due to ankle and shoulder injuries. He’s back to 100% healthy now and Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady said he believes “Christian McCaffrey is ready to be Christian McCaffrey again.” That’s not good news for opponents. The Panthers open the season Sunday at home against the New York Jets.