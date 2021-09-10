Raptors approved to play games in Toronto

ap-national-sports

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors have gotten approval from the Canadian government to play games at their home arena this season. Toronto played last season in Tampa, Florida, because of travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s not clear whether the team will be allowed to have full attendance at Scotiabank Arena. Fans who attend games will be required to show proof of vaccination. The Raptors will host the Philadelphia 76ers in a preseason game on Oct. 4. Their first home game of the regular season is scheduled for Oct. 20 against Washington.