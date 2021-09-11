Barriere, E. Washington overwhelm C. Washington 56-7

ap-national-sports

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Eric Barriere threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third in the first half and Eastern Washington cruised to a 56-7 win over Division II Central Washington. The Eagles had 388 yards by intermission, holding the Wildcats to 87. Dennis Merritt had back-to-back scores in the first half, hauling in a 14-yard pass followed by a 4-yard run. Barriere opened the scoring with a 6-yard run and capped the first half connecting with Conner Crist. Ty Graham preceded that touchdown with a 43-yard pick-6. It was 46-7 at halftime. Barriere finished 20 of 31 for 264 yards including a third touchdown pass.