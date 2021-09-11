Dortmund comes from behind 3 times to beat Leverkusen 4-3

ap-national-sports

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Erling Haaland has scored twice as Borussia Dortmund came from behind three times to beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-3 in a thrilling Bundesliga game. Both teams already had the best attacks in the league alongside Bayern Munich. They all had nine goals from three games, so needed no encouragement to push forward. Wolfsburg has maintained its perfect start to the season after winning at promoted Greuther Fürth 2-0. Mainz won at Hoffenheim 2-0, Cologne drew in Freiburg 1-1, and Union Berlin drew with Augsburg 0-0. Leipzig is hosting Bayern Munich later for a clash between last season’s top two.