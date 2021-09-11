Griffin’s kick return leads Mississippi St. over NC St.

ap-national-sports

By THEO DEROSA

Associated Press

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Lideatrick Griffin returned the opening kickoff for a 100-yard touchdown, and Mississippi State’s defense took it from there in a 24-10 win over North Carolina State. The Bulldogs held the Wolfpack to 4.5 yards per play. Quarterback Will Rogers was 33-for-49 passing for 294 yards and two touchdowns for Mississippi State. NC State scored its only touchdown with 1:06 left in the game on a 4-yard pass from Leary to Thayer Thomas.