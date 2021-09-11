Houston tops Rice for sixth-straight Bayou Bucket win

ap-national-sports

HOUSTON (AP) — Clayton Tune completed 22 of 30 passes for 236 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Alton McCaskill rushed for two TDs and caught a third as Houston walloped crosstown rival Rice 44-7. The victory marked Houston’s sixth straight win in the Bayou Bucket game, the longest win streak by either team in the long-running series. McCaskill opened the scoring by pulling in a 35-yard pass from Tune at 10:08 of the first quarter. Trailing 17-0, Rice answered with an 11-play, 81-yard drive capped by Luke McCaffrey’s 5-yard pass to Jordan Myers. But Houston scored the next four touchdowns to win going away.