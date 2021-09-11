No. 19 Virginia Tech beats Middle Tennessee 35-14

ap-national-sports

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Raheem Blackshear rushed for two touchdowns to lead No. 19 Virginia Tech to a 35-14 victory over Middle Tennessee. The Hokies scored on their first three possessions of the second half including back-to-back TDs by Blackshear in a game they led 14-7 at halftime. Virginia Tech broke open the game when Jalen Holston scored on a 29-yard, third-quarter run to take a 21-7 lead. Blackshear then scored on runs of 6 yards and 1 yard on ensuing possessions. Braxton Burmeister threw for 142 yards and a score for Virginia Tech. Bailey Hockman threw for 207 yards and a score for the Blue Raiders.