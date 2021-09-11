North Dakota State rolls over Valparaiso 64-0

ap-national-sports

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Quincy Patterson and Jalen Bussey scored two touchdowns apiece and North Dakota State blanked Valparaiso 64-0. Valparaiso lost to NAIA Indiana Wesleyan 28-10 in its opener and was no match for the FCS top-five ranked Bison, who outgained the Beacons 583-185. The Bison led 43-0 at halftime and 57-0 after three quarters. Patterson threw just five passes, completing four, including a 65-yard scoring play to Christian Watson. Patterson also ran 52 yards for a score and finished with 196 yards offense in one half of play. Jalen Bussey added 82 yards rushing which included a 72-yard touchdown and also had a 23-yard TD catch.