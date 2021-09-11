Skip to Content
Presbyterian clobbers first-timer Fort Lauderdale 68-3

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Ren Hefley threw for 386 yards and five touchdowns, Kiaran Turner turned three catches into 100 yards and two touchdowns and Presbyterian defeated first-year football program Fort Lauderdale 68-3. The Blue Hose amassed 635 yards of offense while holding Fort Lauderdale to less than 200. Presbyterian scored nine touchdowns — three in six minutes in the first quarter — and added more points with two safeties. Franco De Luca was 9-for-24  passing for 101 yards for Fort Lauderdale. He was picked off three times as the Eagles committed five turnovers that resulted in 20 points.

