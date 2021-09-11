Viva Ronaldo: Cristiano’s 2 goals on glorious United return

ap-national-sports

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has scored twice on his return to Manchester United after 12 years in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle in the English Premier League. There was a tap-in from Ronaldo in the first half and a low strike after the break to restore the lead after Javier Manquillo equalized. Ronaldo’s compatriot Bruno Fernandes scored the third and Jesse Lingard completed United’s third win in four league games in stoppage time. The 36-year-old Portugal forward secured an unexpected return to United when he was sold by Juventus last month.