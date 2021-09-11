Titans put Ficken on IR, Badgley replaces him at kicker

ap-national-sports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have yet another new kicker to open the season after placing Sam Ficken on injured reserve and signing Michael Badgley off the practice squad Saturday. Ficken hurt his right groin and was added to the injury report Friday when limited at practice. The Titans signed Badgley to the practice squad the same day. Now Ficken who was picked up off waivers Aug. 1 is on injured reserve for at least three weeks. Badgley now will handle the kicking duties against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Titans signed kicker Randy Bullock to the practice squad.