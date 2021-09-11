Truex leads 1-2-3 finish for Joe Gibbs Racing at Richmond

ap-national-sports

By HANK KURZ Jr.

AP Sports Writer

RICHMOND, Va, (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. assumed the lead when Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch was penalized with about 50 laps to go and won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway. The victory was the third for Truex in the last five races at Richmond. He got the lead when Busch was caught speeding entering pit road during green flag pit stops, causing him to fall back to 10th. Truex led a 1-2-3 finish for JGR, with Denny Hamlin second and Christopher Bell third. Chase Elliott was fourth and Joey Logano fifth.