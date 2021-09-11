UK fans can watch Raducanu match for free after Amazon deal

ap-national-sports

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Teen sensation Emma Raducanu’s appearance in the U.S. Open tennis final will be carried live on free-to-air TV in Britain after Amazon Prime agreed to share its rights to the event amid calls for the historic moment to be made available to everyone. The 18-year-old Raducanu is trying to become the first British woman in 44 years to win a Grand Slam singles title. Her match with 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez will be carried simultaneously on Amazon Prime and Channel 4, a commercially supported but publicly owned broadcaster. Amazon’s video streaming service agreed to share the final with Channel 4 in return for an undisclosed payment that it pledged to invest in British women’s tennis.