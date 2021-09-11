Wells accounts for 4 TDs as Marshall rolls past NC Central

ap-national-sports

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) — Grant Wells accounted for four touchdowns, all in the first half, and Marshall defeated North Carolina Central 44-10. Wells completed 32 of 44 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. He opened the scoring with a 10-yard run then threw touchdowns passes to Talik Keaton twice and another to Rasheen Ali as the Thundering Herd took a 30-7 halftime lead. Marshall’s 700 yards total offense came with 463 passing and another 237 rushing. The lofty total got a big boost from a 99-yard fourth-quarter touchdown drive after the Herd recovered a fumble at their own 1-yard line.