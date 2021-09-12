David Toms beats Dicky Pride in Champ playoff in St. Louis

ap-national-sports

ST. LOUIS (AP) — David Toms beat Dicky Pride with a par on the first hole of a playoff Sunday in the PGA Tour Champions’ inaugural Ascension Charity Classic. Toms hit his approach in the playoff on the par-4 18th to the middle of the green and two-putted from 18 feet. Pride’s approach went to the right into a greenside bunker and his 16-footer for par stopped an inch short. The 54-year-old Toms scrambled for par on the 18th in regulation after driving left into a fairway bunker. He shot a 5-under 66 to finish at 10-under 203 at Norwood Hills. Pride finished with a 67, forcing the playoff with a 20-foot birdie putt on 18. Toms won the 2018 U.S. Senior Open for his only other senior victory.