New era in Philly: Hurts 3 TDs, Eagles rout Falcons 32-6

ap-national-sports

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith scored on his first NFL catch, hauling in one of three touchdown passes from Jalen Hurts on a stellar opening day for the Philadelphia Eagles. They made a winner of Nick Sirianni in his coaching debut, routing the hapless Atlanta Falcons 32-6. Hurts threw for 264 yards and rushed for another 62 yards. His TD passes were 18 yards to Smith, 9 yards to Dallas Goedert and 23 yards to Jalen Reagor. It was a miserable debut for new Falcons coach Arthur Smith. Atlanta was held to a pair of field goals in the first half.