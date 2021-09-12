Ibrahimović scores after 7 minutes as AC Milan stays perfect

ap-national-sports

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — Seven minutes is all that Zlatan Ibrahimović required to score in his first match back after four months out for a left knee injury. Ibrahimović came off the bench on the hour mark then quickly redirected a cross from Ante Rebić from close range for AC Milan’s second goal in a 2-0 victory over Lazio. The win extended Milan’s perfect start and moved the Rossoneri atop the Serie A standings through three rounds. Inter Milan made the first misstep in its title defense with a 2-2 draw at Sampdoria. Inter twice wasted a goal advantage.