Chicharito helps LA Galaxy tie Houston Dynamo 1-1

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Javier “Chicharito” Hernández Balcázar scored his 12th goal of the season to help the LA Galaxy tie the Houston Dynamo 1-1 on Wednesday night. Chicharito pulled the Galaxy even in the 61st minute, heading home Dejan Joveljic’s entry for his fourth goal in four games. Fabrice-Jean Picault scored for Houston in the 13th minute with a sliding shot that rolled in. Houston is winless in 20 away matches, the longest active streak in MLS.