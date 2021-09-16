Jade Carey goes from winning gold to hitting the books

ap-national-sports

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Gymnast Jade Carey first visited Oregon State in 2015. She committed to the Beavers in 2017. But before heading off to college she wanted a shot at the Olympics. Mission accomplished. Carey went to Tokyo and won gold in the floor exercise. Now she’s making good on her decision to compete at Oregon State, where she’ll embark on her first season this winter. The NCAA’s Name, Image and Likeness ruling made competing for the Beavers all the more easier.