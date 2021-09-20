Skip to Content
Clemson DT Davis out with bicep injury, RB Dixon to transfer

KVIA

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson starting defensive tackle Tyler Davis will miss up to two months with a torn bicep tendon, and reserve tailback Lyn-J Dixon plans to transfer, coach Dabo Swinney said Monday. Davis has started 22 games in his career, including the past two. Swinney said he played throughout a 14-8 win over Georgia Tech last week, finding out about the injury after the game. Dixon had been primary backup to NFL first-round draft pick Travis Etienne with the Tigers the past three years. Swinney said Dixon hoped to start planning where he hoped to play next. 

Associated Press

