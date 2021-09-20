Skip to Content
ap-national-sports
By
Published 2:44 PM

Colts unsure of Wentz’s status after spraining both ankles

KVIA

By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts won’t know until later this week whether quarterback Carson Went will play at Tennessee after spraining both ankles in Sunday’s loss to the Rams. Colts coach Frank Reich says he does not yet have a timeline for a return. Wentz hurt his right ankle midway through the fourth quarter and did not return. Wentz hurt his left ankle earlier in the game. If Wentz can’t play, Jacob Eason is expected to make his first NFL start.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content