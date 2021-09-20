Coyotes’ rebranding brings back popular Kachina logo

ap-national-sports

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes are bringing back their popular Kachina logo. The franchise announced a rebranding that will change its primary logo back to the Kachina logo and introduce white Kachina jerseys for away games. The Coyotes say the rebranding is part of the franchise’s commitment to inclusivity and innovation by reaching out to communities that have not typically been home to hockey fans. The Coyotes will continue to wear black Kachina jerseys for home games, excluding eight games when the team will wear its red Coyotes head jerseys. The white Kachina jerseys haven’t been worn since the 2002-2003 season. The ice at Gila River Arena already has the Kachina logo.