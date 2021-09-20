Mallory Pugh energized in her return to national team

ap-national-sports

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

Mallory Pugh was soccer’s next big thing as a teenager but she recently faded from the limelight as she struggled with injuries and consistency. Pugh is now healthy again and has returned to the U.S. women’s national team more determined than ever. Pugh had a career-high three assists during the United States’ 9-0 victory over Paraguay in Cleveland. The victory marked her first game with the U.S. since early 2020. The two teams are set for a rematch Tuesday in Cincinnati.