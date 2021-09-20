Stricker’s biggest issue at Ryder Cup is getting back trophy

ap-national-sports

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — American and European players have arrived at Whistling Straits for the Ryder Cup. It was clear which team has the upper hand based on the gold trophy in Padraig Harrington’s hand. The European captain had a tight grip on it when he brought the 17-inch chalice to the opening press conference. U.S. captain Steve Stricker’s only issue is getting the cup back. He’s not bothered by Brooks Koepka’s wrist injury or his comments that raised questions about whether he enjoys Ryder Cup week. Stricker also says he’s not concerned about any rift between Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.