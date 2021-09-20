Washington St QB situation unsettled heading into Utah game

ap-national-sports

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

Washington State’s quarterback situation remains unsettled as the Cougars prepare to play at Utah on Saturday. Starter Jayden de Laura was injured late in the first half of the Cougars’ loss to Southern California and coach Nick Rolovich says the quarterback is day-to-day. Graduate transfer Jarrett Guarantano should be ready to go if de Laura can’t play against the Utes. Washington State is 1-2 after the loss to the Trojans. Utah enters Saturday’s game on a two-game losing streak after beginning the season in the AP Top 25.